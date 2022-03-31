CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Rev. Gary Woods. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.
To leave online message for the Arnold family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Arnold family.