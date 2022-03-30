CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Mendy was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Baptist faith. She worked at McDonald’s for several years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her life.
She was preceded in death her husband, Jason Arnold; parents, George, and Evelyn Sweeney; sister, Connie Slone.
Mendy is survived by her children, Justin Arnold, Amber Arnold, and Kassidy Arnold; grandchildren, Zoey Arnold, Annabelle Arnold, and Roman Arnold; fiancé, Eddie Eads; siblings, Brenda Cummings and Deborah Slone; mother-in-law, Peggy Hundley; future father-in-law, who she loved more like a father, Jim Eads; brother-in-law, Chad Arnold (Frances); best friend, Angie Lane; special friends, Frances Dykes and son Hunter Arnold, Karen Looney, and Sandy Carter; special pet companion, Gypsy; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 1, 2022, at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Rev. Gary Woods. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.
To leave online message for the Arnold family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Arnold family.