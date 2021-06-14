ROGERSVILLE - Melvin "Red" Northern, age 83, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 14, 2021, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 14, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Aubrey Floyd officiating. Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
