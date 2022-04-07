DRYDEN, VA - Melvin Ray Galloway, age 65, entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, April 6, 2022. Melvin was born October 21, 1956 in Norton, VA. He was at U.T. medical Center in Knoxville, surrounded by his loving family when he passed.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; Melvin Robert and Thelma (Ball) Galloway, sister Judy Hamilton, and brothers Danny Galloway, Mike Galloway, Dennis Galloway.
Melvin leaves behind the most important thing to him.... A very large family full of love.
In 1975 he married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Marie Light, and all because these two young people fell in love, Melvin leaves behind a huge legacy.
Four children, Joy (Tracy) Lee of Jonesville, VA., Hope (Johnny) Dishner of Big Stone Gap, VA., Melonie Galloway , and Cody Galloway both of Dryden, VA., Twelve grandchildren, Brock Dishner, Ashlyn Lee, Zoie Bresee, Tyler Lee, Corie Galloway, Coltyn Dishner, Madison Galloway, Raelyn Dishner, Mikey Galloway, Camryn Galloway, Chase Galloway, and Keaton Galloway. His youngest sister, Teresa (David) Dunham, Sister-in-Law- Carol Galloway, & brother-in-law- Thomas Hamilton, Several nieces, nephews, and other special people whom he held dear. He also leaves behind his faithful and protecting fur baby Bentley.
Melvin never knew a stranger and loved making people laugh . Some of his biggest pleasures in life were spending time with his family.
He always wanted to have a big "HOOTNANNY" Just to get his kids and grandkids together to play games, laugh, and EAT! He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and yelling at google (who never listened). Today, Melvin would want you to thank God for your loved ones, hold them tight, eat well, and make someone laugh.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Morgan, Shelia, and Josh from the Fresenius Kidney Care Center, of Norton. You were all very special to him.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Holding Funeral Home, in Big Stone Gap, VA., for the visitation from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home's chapel with James Ray Holcomb officiating.
The committal service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family: Justin Dunham, Josh Phipps, Brock Dishner, Tyler Lee, Corie Galloway, Coltyn Dishner, and honorary pallbearers; Mikey, Camryn, Chase, and Keaton Galloway.
