KINGSPORT - Melvin R. Creeley, 75, of Kingsport passed away on Monday May 31, 2021in his beloved adopted state of Tennessee after a brief illness.
He was a 1964 graduate of Maine-Endwell Senior High School. As a young man, Mel served in the Vietnam War beginning in 1965 and was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant in 1971. After service to his country, he studied at Drew, Bryant and George Washington universities. Mel enjoyed a long career as an administrator at Hanover General Hospital in Hanover, PA, Edward J. McCready Hospital in Crisfield, MD, Kelsey Memorial hospital in Lakeview, MI and most recently retired as CEO of East Liverpool City Hospital in East Liverpool, OH. Mel was an avid reader, loved baseball and hockey, and enjoyed his retirement golfing and cruising through the Caribbean. He was a dedicated volunteer for Holsten Valley Hospital and Habitat for Humanity in Kingsport, TN and was a member of Colonial Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Rok Creeley and Ellen Doris Oberholtzer Creeley Bell as well as his wife Rose Marie Creeley and grandson Jacob Daniel Shearer.
Survivors include his daughters Kymberly Creeley of Tucson AZ, Lisa Showvaker and husband David of Manchester MD, Tonya Edmondson of York PA, Wendy Shearer and husband Travis of Hanover PA and son Ron Nickey and wife Kathy of Red Lion PA. Surviving grandchildren residing in Pennsylvania include Jared Nickey, Emily Nickey and Callie Shearer along with great grandson Jonah Nickey. Mel’s siblings include brothers Arthur Rok Creeley of Fuquay-Varina NC, Roger Creeley of Kailua-Kona HI and sister Ellen Creeley Arthur of Silverdale WA along with many nieces and nephews. Mel was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by his family along with a host of friends, neighbors, and extended family.
By Mel’s request, he will be interred at a later date in his home state of New York at Vestal Hills Memorial Park in the Soldier’s Field of Honor with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kingsport Habitat for Humanity at 750 East Main Street, Kingsport, TN 37660
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Creeley family.