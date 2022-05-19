KINGSPORT - Melvin Kellar Hutton, 95, of Kingsport TN, went to be with the Lord on May 17th, 2022, following a short hospitalization and rehab.
Kellar was a loving husband to his wife Joy and never stopped being in love with her. He served in the US Army during WWII in the Philippines and Korea. He worked as a painter in Kingsport for many years. He was a dedicated member of Temple Baptist Church. Kellar always was willing to help others and regularly volunteered at church, Bancroft Bible Camp, and soup kitchens, as well as donating blood every time he was eligible for over 10 years. And most reliably Kellar never stopped giving his friends a hard time.
He was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth Hutton; daughter, Tamara Hutton; son, Steve Hutton.
He left behind his wife of 68 years Joy Hutton; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Hutton; grandchildren, Daniel Hutton and wife Amy, Sarah Mbi and husband Armstrong, and Laura Hutton; and great grandchildren, Joy Hutton, Isaiah Hutton, and Jack Mbi.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN 37664.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary with Pastor Scott Young officiating.
Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. on Sunday May 22, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Park.
