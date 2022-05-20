KINGSPORT - Melvin Kellar Hutton, 95, of Kingsport TN, went to be with the Lord on May 17th, 2022, following a short hospitalization and rehab.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN 37664.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary with Pastor Scott Young officiating.
Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. on Sunday May 22, 2022, at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Hutton family.