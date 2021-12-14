CHUCKEY - Melvin Junior Collins, 82, Chuckey, TN passed away on December 14, 2021 with his family at his bedside, after a period of declining health.
He was born in Rogersville, TN, to the late Eula Justice and William Bill Collins. He was a farmer and dairy farmer for 52 years, he was a Best Friend, a dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all that knew him. Dad was a loving man and never met a stranger. He was a man of many stories. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He will be truly missed by all that knew him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant son David Collins; step-father Eldridge Justice; step-daughter and son in law Vicky & Larry Penley; step-son Joseph Stewart.
Junior is survived by his companion of 32 years, Ruby Stewart; 2 daughters, Ann (Ruble) Hensley, Donna Collins; son, Steve (Tina) Collins; stepchildren, Tammy (Jamie) Pendleton, Glenn (Candace) Stewart Sr., Julie Lawson & Jim Cantrell, Sheri Stewart, Kim Cox; mother of his children, Marie Shaw; grandchildren,Tracy Harrison, Philip Hensley, Nikia Collins, Rusty (Brittany) Collins, Kayla Collins & Coty Milhorn, Cody (Taylor) Johnson, Glenn (Ashley) Stewart, Jr, Stephanie (Jesse) Koch, Jr, Patrick Miller, Jeff Pendleton, Marizona (Stephen) Bentley, Kelsey Stewart, Mollie Penley & Zach Champion, Cadijah Williams; 16 great-grandchildren;1great-greatgranddaughter; sisters, Mary Morelock, Betty (George) Lawson, Louise Harkleroad, Jean Kirkpatrick, Wanda (Tom) Garrison; brother, Kenneth (Lyn) Collins; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends; special friends, Bobby Dean and Steve Morris; and special buddies, Landon and Rylee Bentley.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Chad Byington officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and Friends will be serving as pallbearers.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.