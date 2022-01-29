Melvin Howard Cox
JONESBOROUGH - Melvin Howard Cox, 67, of Jonesborough, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at New Collective Church, 100 Centre Park Drive, Gray, TN, 37615. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Cameron Lee and Pastor Mark Estepp officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Tennille Green, Tisha Cox, Larry Cox, Larry Coffman, Danny Coffman, Bobby Wilson, Dail Kitzmiller, and Don Green.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New Collective Church, 100 Centre Park Drive, Gray, TN, 37615.
