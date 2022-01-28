Melvin Howard Cox, 67, of Jonesborough, TN, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, TN, on March 14, 1954 and graduated from Central High School, Class of 1973.
On April 20, 1974, Melvin married the love of his life, Tina Lynn Coffman. Almost 48 years now, their love has grown to give them two daughters and three granddaughters. He was a wonderful husband and father, but more importantly, he was a witness for the Lord. Melvin trusted the Lord with his life, his health, and fought diligently with a faith that all Christians should have. As his family, we like to say he was our “rock” – Always encouraging, never letting go.
After 42 years, Melvin retired from Tennessee Eastman as Maintenance Scheduler. He attended New Collective Church, Gray, TN. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working in his church wherever needed. He was, and is, a blessing to many.
Melvin coached several years with the girls softball team at Sullivan South High School. In addition to coaching, he gave fast pitch lessons to several girls in the Tri-Cities area.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Howard Cox; mother, Lois Jean Cox Haney; stepfather, C.B. Haney; and brother, Marvin Delaney Cox.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Tina Cox; his daughters, Tennille Green (Don) and Tisha Cox (Paige) of North Carolina; he was the best papaw to three granddaughters, Jersey Wines; Rylee Wines; and Emma Green; sister, Brenda Wilson (Bobby) of Kingsport; brother, Larry Cox (Lisa) of Jonesborough; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at New Collective Church, 100 Centre Park Drive, Gray, TN, 37615. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Cameron Lee and Pastor Mark Estepp officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Tennille Green, Tisha Cox, Larry Cox, Larry Coffman, Danny Coffman, Bobby Wilson, Dail Kitzmiller, and Don Green.
