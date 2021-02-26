GLOUCESTER POINT, VA - Melvin Eugene Hopkins, Sr., 82, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born August 1, 1938 in Tennessee to the late Lon C. and Myrtle M. (Johnson) Hopkins.
He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service, attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant. After his military career, Melvin worked for Meldisco as a District Manager and then as an assistant at Beaver Park Dam.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents, Lon C. Hopkins and Myrtle M. Johnson; brothers, James Hopkins, Sr., Mack Hopkins, and Harold Hopkins, Sr.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Theresa Rich (Larry), Kim Jackson (Stephen), Melvin Hopkins, Jr. (Stephanie), Russ Hopkins (Jamie), and Annette Dillman; twenty grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Faye McMurry; and seven nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Melvin will be laid to rest on Sunday, February 28, 2021 following the visitation at Gunnings Cemetery. Military Honors bestowed by the United States Air Force Honor Team of Shaw AFB.
Online condolences may be made to the Hopkins family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Hopkins family.