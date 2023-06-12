For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, whosoever believeth in him, should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16

KINGSPORT - Melvin Ernest “Hoss” Folden, 79, passed away, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

