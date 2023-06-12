For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, whosoever believeth in him, should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16
KINGSPORT - Melvin Ernest “Hoss” Folden, 79, passed away, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Born in Scott County, VA, on January 10, 1944, Hoss was the son of the late David Ralph Folden and Vivian Irene Graham Folden.
In addition to his parents, his brother, Richard Wayne Folden; sister, Beulah Frances Folden Shoupe; brother-in-law and lifetime co-worker, Bobby Cleek, and brothers-in-law, Bill Lane, and Homer Cavin; son-in-law, Jeff Lucas; and sister-in-law, Loreen Lane Folden preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Gearldine Lane Folden, Kingsport, TN; daughters, Janice Lucas, Nickelsville, VA, Debbie Lawson (Stevie), Fort Blackmore, VA; son, Scott Folden (Jacklyn), Surgoinsville, TN; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Jean Cavin, Gate City, VA, Ruth Cleek, Gate City, VA, and Wilma Baker (Jimmy), Fort Blackmore, VA; brothers, Ivan Folden, Fall Branch, TN, Harold Folden (Beth), Gate City, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Larry Browder and Jonathan Bear officiating. Loretta McMurray will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
Scott Folden, Kevin Quillen, Justin Lucas, Steven Lawson, Kendall Cleek, and Kenny Gambrel will serve as pallbearers. Stevie Lawson, Kevin Bennett, Eugene Baker, Richard Cleek, Rick McMurray, and David Cleek will serve as honorary pallbearers.