ANDERSON, SC - Melvin Benton Scott, Jr., 82, husband of the late Sarah Gillis Scott, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. He and his late wife were longtime residents of Kingsport, TN.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, Anderson, SC
