KINGSPORT – Melvin Barnette, 76, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Melvin was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He helped lay block for the Long Brothers and was a handyman.
He was preceded mother, Lula Barnette; brothers, Roy Barnette and Dennis Barnette.
Melvin is survived by his brother, Ernest Barnette; nieces, Debbie Crigger (Timothy), Gladys Helton, Brenda Helton, and Joyce Booth; a host of extended family and friends.
Melvin’s wishes were to be cremated.
