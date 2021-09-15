CHURCH HILL - Melissa Roxanne Middleton, 54, of Church Hill, TN passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021.
Melissa was born on September 25, 1966, in Kingsport, TN to Larry Catron and the late Barbara Thacker Catron.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, taking care of her chickens and she was an avid gardener. Melissa loved to ride their Harley-Davidson with her husband, David.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and a friend to many. Melissa was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Other than her mother, Melissa was also preceded in death by her grandparents and her special dog, Precious.
Those left to cherish Melissa’s memory are her loving husband, David Eddie Middleton; her beloved pet, Dixie Mae; sons, Chad Jennings and Douglas Jennings; sister, Robin Catron; brother, Tony Catron; father and step-mother, Larry and Linda Catron; grandchildren, Eli, Jessie Lynn and Janay; special niece, Heather Ward and husband, Jessie; several great nieces; and special friends, Linda “Dixie” Rowe and Lisa Davis of Bristol, TN.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Rev. Gene Mullins will officiate.
The family will receive friends anytime at David’s residence.
