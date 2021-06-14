KINGSPORT - Melissa P. Dockery "Miss", 52, of Kingsport, TN, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Melissa loved caring for her grand babies, she liked to work in her garden and canning vegetables.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcell and Stella Gregg; brother, Cecil Gregg; sister, Janice Baines; granddaughter, KayLynn Dockery.
She is survived by children, Linda Dockery, Natosha Bowser & Sam, and William Dockery & Susan; the father of her children, Willard Dockery; grandchildren, Tristian & Amrick Christian, Ralynn Vicars, Sammy, Emma & LeeAnn Bowser, Dixie Faith; KayLee, Kyleigh Dockery; partner, James Hicks; special friend, Emmet "Bud" Moore; sisters, Lynda & Steve Milam, Ruby Casey, Darlene & Jack Wallen, Peggy Ramey & Mike Compton, Fannie Compton; brothers, Ed & Joyce Gregg, Bob & Sue Gregg, Larry & Sandra Gregg.
A memorial service was held at Full Gospel Mission Church on May 29, 2021 at 2PM. Rev. Kenneth Thacker officiated. The family would like to thank the church for the many services they provide the community.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Full Gospel Church.
