PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Melissa Kay Hamblin, age 54, of Pennington Gap, VA passed away April 16, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA
