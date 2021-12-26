Melissa Jill Gibson
MT. JULIET - Gibson, Melissa Jill, age 56, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died December 21, 2021. Jill was born in Kingsport, TN and was the daughter of the late, Bobbie Jean Gibson and Reba Jean Collins Gibson. She was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. Jill loved the beach and enjoyed spending time with her family. Her grandchildren affectionately called her Honey.
She is survived by:
Children – Mollie (Chris) Davey, Brandon (Danielle) Ledsinger and Abby Ledsinger
Brother – Brent (Tiffany) Gibson
Grandchildren – Jaden Ledsinger, Hayden Davey, Bentley Ledsinger, Bryson Ledsinger and Mason O’Brien
Niece and Nephew – Emma Gibson and Jase Gibson
Family and friends will gather from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021at Bond Memorial Chapel to Celebrate Jill’s Life.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, 765 Nonaville Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.