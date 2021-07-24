Melissa was born on April 12, 1970 in Kingsport to Gordon and Ruth Blevins Browder. She passed from this life on July 20, 2021. She was a loved mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend.
Melissa was preceded in death by her beloved mother, both sets of grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her dear daughter, Elizabeth (Charlie) Hensley; her father and stepmother, Gordon (Geneva) Browder; brother, Kyle (Nikki) Browder; sister, Amy Beckner (Pete); 3 step-sisters and their families; and a large extended family. In addition to the family, Melissa had several close friends including Misty, Mikey, Kevin, Cherie and Janet.
We would like to thank Avalon Hospice Services for caring for Melissa during the final stages of her illness.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 21, from 12 – 2 pm at Holy Mountain Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held following the visitation. Pastor Tim Price and Mike Malone will be officiating.
Monetary donations may be given in her memory to help with expenses.
