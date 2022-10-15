KINGSPORT - Melinda Jane Childress, 66 of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Orchard View in Kingsport.

Melinda was born on May 14, 1956 to the late William Baker Childress and Jessie Lawson Childress.

