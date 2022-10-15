Melinda Jane Childress Oct 15, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Melinda Jane Childress, 66 of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Orchard View in Kingsport.Melinda was born on May 14, 1956 to the late William Baker Childress and Jessie Lawson Childress.She is survived by her brother, Gregory Childress and wife Shannon; one nephew, Matthew Childress; two nieces, Brittani Drake and Cassidy Johnson; two great nieces and four great nephews.The family extends special thanks to the staff at Orchard View.The funeral services will be private.DOWN SYNDROME ANGELThis child may not be perfect, in the eyes of earthly man;But God designed this child, according to His plan.Perhaps to serve as inspiration, to those who have it all;To recognize their limitations, in comparison, are small. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports The almond shaped eyes, of those born with Down’sEmbrace life to it’s fullest; the sights and the sounds.Aware of the things most people are not;With childlike innocence, that most adults have forgot.So God sent these angels, to teach all of us here;That these heroes unsung have lessons to share.Theresa K. HardyOnline condolences may be made to the Childress family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Melinda Jane Childress.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Melinda Jane Childress Fruit Farming Shannon Kingsport Gregory Childress Cassidy Johnson Niece Matthew Childress Recommended for you