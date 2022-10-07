KINGSPORT - Melinda Howington Osborne, age 53 of Kingsport, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 3, 2022. Melinda was born on April 8, 1969 in Kingsport, TN to Maynard and Margaret Howington. Melinda attended Preaching Christ Church in Kingsport and she loved her church family dearly. On July 7, 2015, Melinda married her best friend, Kenneth Osborne, and after seven years of sharing a life together, he survives.

Melinda loved her family and she cherished every moment that she had with them. She enjoyed working on all kinds of crafts: such as drawing, making jewelry and flower arrangements. Melinda enjoyed the simple things in life and her love, which she had for her family, continues on.

