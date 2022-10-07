KINGSPORT - Melinda Howington Osborne, age 53 of Kingsport, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 3, 2022. Melinda was born on April 8, 1969 in Kingsport, TN to Maynard and Margaret Howington. Melinda attended Preaching Christ Church in Kingsport and she loved her church family dearly. On July 7, 2015, Melinda married her best friend, Kenneth Osborne, and after seven years of sharing a life together, he survives.
Melinda loved her family and she cherished every moment that she had with them. She enjoyed working on all kinds of crafts: such as drawing, making jewelry and flower arrangements. Melinda enjoyed the simple things in life and her love, which she had for her family, continues on.
Melinda is survived by her husband, Kenneth Osborne; her parents, Maynard Howington and Margaret Thacker; daughter, Katelyn Fleenor (Luke); step-sons, Matthew and Benjamin; sister, Monica Cody (David), step-brother, Daryl Herron; sister-in-law, Pamela Larkins (Benny); brother-in-law, Randy Osborne (Stephanie); special aunt, Aunt Betty; several nieces and nephews; and her favorite puppy dog, Piper.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Mental Health Association Of East Tennessee, at https://www.mhaet.com/, and/or the American Diabetes Association – Knoxville, 4660 Old Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918. (865) 524-7868 www.diabetes.org
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport. A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA with Randy Osborne officiating. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
Carter Trent Funeral Home of Kingsport is serving the Osborne family.