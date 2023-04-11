KINGSPORT - Melba Watson Johnson, 93, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport Tennessee, following a brief illness.
She was born August 9, 1929, in Radford, Virginia, and was the only child of Carl Thomas Watson and Julia Looney Watson. In addition to her parents, her husband of 63 years, Melvin E. Johnson, preceded her in death.
Melba is survived by her son, Richard L. Johnson (Cynthia) of Kingsport; grandson, Robert E. Johnson (Jessica) of Bristol, Tennessee; and granddaughter, Susan J. Nell, of Barcelona, Spain.
Melba’s family moved to Kingsport in 1935, and she attended Lincoln Elementary, Kingsport Junior High, and Dobyns-Bennett High School, graduating in 1947. She attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Virginia, worked at J. Fred Johnson Department Store, and married Melvin in August 1948.
After Rick was born, she became a full-time mom, active in church work and the PTA organizations at the schools Rick attended. When he left for college, she did volunteer work at Holston Valley Hospital.
Melba enjoyed spoiling and taking care of her grandchildren, and she rejoiced in their accomplishments.
Melvin and Melba moved to Asbury Place at Baysmont in 1990. Baking was her hobby, and she was Chairman of the Food Committee for nine years. She also served as Decorating Chairman. She and Melvin set up a Christmas village for the enjoyment of the residents for many years. She took great delight in decorating the Baysmont lobby area for all the seasonal holidays, from Valentine’s Day to Christmas, every year. She went on to become president of the Residents Association.
She was active in the Baysmont Sunday School class, serving as pianist and secretary. She and her husband also helped with the Sunday evening Vespers service at Baysmont, and they were chairmen of the annual Recycle Sale at Baysmont for 10 years, raising money for the Residents Association to provide computers and gardening equipment for the residents to use, and Christmas parties for the Baysmont employees.
For several years, Melba helped with Baysmont marketing, showing apartments to interested prospects, filling in for the Marketing Director when necessary.
In 2020, after a period of declining health, Melba spent some time at Ballad Holston Valley and NHC Healthcare of Kingsport. She then moved to The Blake of Kingsport, where she lived until five days before her death.
Melba was a member of First Baptist Church, Kingsport.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Kingsport. Dr. Marvin Cameron will officiate. The family will receive friends in the atrium following the service in the sanctuary.
The Johnson family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the employees at The Blake of Kingsport, Ballad Holston Valley, NHC Healthcare, and Dr. Jeffrey Marchessault. Special thanks go to Jackie Ross and the employees of Care Central Senior Care. All of those mentioned provided wonderful care for Melba in her last years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the FBC Sanctuary Choir Scholars Fund, First Baptist Church, 200 West Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.