KINGSPORT - Melba Watson Johnson, 93, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport Tennessee, following a brief illness.

She was born August 9, 1929, in Radford, Virginia, and was the only child of Carl Thomas Watson and Julia Looney Watson. In addition to her parents, her husband of 63 years, Melvin E. Johnson, preceded her in death.

