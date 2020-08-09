KINGSPORT - Melba Lydia Biles, 99, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday (August 8, 2020) at Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late William Lorinza & Carrie (Delaney) Bennett. Melba was the oldest member of Homeland Baptist Church, which she truly loved. She was loved by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Melba was preceded in death by her first husband, J.M. Fox; second husband, Hearl Biles; son, Billy Joe Fox; infant daughter, Carolyn Fox; sister, Alma Curtis; brothers, Erman, Theodore, Clarence, and Irlie Bennett.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Charlotte Honeycutt & husband Bill; son, Jim Fox & wife Judy; grandsons, Michael Honeycutt & wife Sherry, Steven Honeycutt & wife Amber, Jimmy Fox, and Jason Fox; two great-granddaughters; seven great -grandsons; and four great great-granddaughters; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday (August 11, 2020) from 1 to 3 p.m. in the chapel at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Melba will be laid to rest following the visitation at 3 p.m. in the Garden of Prayer at East Lawn Memorial Park with Bro. Terry Browder officiating. Grandsons and great-grandsons will be serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers that family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Homeland Baptist Church c/o building fund (2504 Hawaii Street Kingsport, TN 37660).
