BIG STONE GAP, VA - Mayo (Dorton) Duff of Big Stone Gap, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Lonesome Pine Hospital, two days shy of her 96th birthday. She was the only daughter of Orbin and Gladis (Beverley) Dorton of Exeter, VA.
Mayo was born in Wise, VA, on November 19, 1925, and graduated from Appalachia High School in 1943. After she returned from U.S. Army service in Europe, in 1946 she married Clarence E. Duff, the love of her life. For the next 61 years she was a devoted wife until his death in 2007. A longtime resident of Keokee, VA., Mayo moved to Big Stone Gap in 2000.
For many years she was a volunteer for the Lonesome Pine Hospital, which recognized her as auxilian of the year. She also volunteered for Mountain Empire Older Citizens and installed the Lifeline system in many local homes.
Despite mobility difficulty resulting from a failed broken hip surgery, Mayo refused to even consider assisted living. She bravely carried on living as she wanted in her home with wonderful help from her caring and considerate neighbors. Her family sends their gratitude to these exceptionally kind, and generous neighbors, and friends.
Mayo was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Kie (Gary) and Selma Dorton, of Panama City, FL.
She is survived by her only child, Vaughn W. Duff, of Essex Fells, NJ and Tarpon Springs, FL. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who served his Naval service as an engineer aboard a nuclear submarine and is a retired attorney. Mayo is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Suzanne Duff, a museum painting conservator; one grandson, Alexander Duff of Union City, NJ; one great-grand-daughter, Madeline Duff; a nephew, Kie Dorton, Jr. of Crestview, FL and a grandnephew, Michael Dorton.
Interment will be private at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in the family plot next to her husband. You may go online to leave a condolence message at www.holdingfuneralhome.com