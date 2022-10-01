BLOUNTVILLE - Mayme Ellen Smith Pecktol, 95, of Blountville, went to be with our Lord Friday, September 30, 2022 at NHC in Kingsport. She was born May 18, 1927 to the late George and Bertie Lee Smith, the youngest of nine children, and grew up in the Cooks Valley area of Kingsport. Mayme was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, and friend to many.

For many years she was an active member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church and then First Broad Street United Methodist Church. She was involved in Meals on Wheels, the Sullivan County Farm Bureau, FCE, Red Hats Fluff and Feathers group, the Sullivan County Master Gardeners, and the Tri-State Basketry Guild. Mayme enjoyed cooked, gardening, knitting and crocheting, reading, doing word search puzzles, and watching sports on TV.

