BLOUNTVILLE - Mayme Ellen Smith Pecktol, 95, of Blountville, went to be with our Lord Friday, September 30, 2022 at NHC in Kingsport. She was born May 18, 1927 to the late George and Bertie Lee Smith, the youngest of nine children, and grew up in the Cooks Valley area of Kingsport. Mayme was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, and friend to many.
For many years she was an active member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church and then First Broad Street United Methodist Church. She was involved in Meals on Wheels, the Sullivan County Farm Bureau, FCE, Red Hats Fluff and Feathers group, the Sullivan County Master Gardeners, and the Tri-State Basketry Guild. Mayme enjoyed cooked, gardening, knitting and crocheting, reading, doing word search puzzles, and watching sports on TV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, T.H.; brothers, Emmett, Nelson, and Lee; sisters, Eva, Dora, Susie, Charmie, and Stella; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jane Harris (Lowell), and Nancy Walker; son, Glen Pecktol (Brenda); grandchildren, Miranda Walker, and Will Walker (Amy); step-grandchildren, Ashley Templeton (Josh), Garrett Harris, and Angie Steckley (Randie); and four step-great-grandchildren.
We extend a special thanks to her caregivers, nieces and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with The Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.