CHURCH HILL - Maxine Deese, age 61, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, Tennessee with a memorial service immediately following with Pastor Rob Hoover officiating. The interment will be at Church Hill Memory Gardens on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 am. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Tyler Young, Brandon Bean, Michael Thomason, Scott Hammerbacher, Justin Harpold, and Brandon Christian will serve as pallbearers. Brett Garretson and Jonathan Bryant will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Holston Valley Medical Center ICU for the excellent care provided to Maxine.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.
