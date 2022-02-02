CHURCH HILL - Maxine Deese, age 61, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Maxine was born on December 18, 1960 in Delray Beach, Florida to the late Mack Deese and Wanda Shilling. Her caring heart was reflected in her 30 years of work as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Church Hill Care and Rehab Center as well as her dedication to caring for her beloved granddaughter, Gracie. Being “Maw-Maw” was her favorite job, but she also enjoyed gardening, spending time at the beach, and caring for her pets. Maxine attended Promise Ministries Church where she enjoyed fellowship with family and friends.
She is survived by her son, David Bryant and daughter-in law, Megan; her daughter, Stacy Bryant; son, Jonathan Bryant; granddaughter, Gracie; her sister, Debra Wyman and husband, Richard; niece, Billi Lynn Keener and husband, Jonathan; nephew, Bo Miller and wife, Jen; niece, Sarai Dutton and husband, Chris; niece, Mary Burris and husband, Ron; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, Tennessee with a memorial service immediately following with Pastor Rob Hoover officiating. The interment will be at Church Hill Memory Gardens on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 am. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Tyler Young, Brandon Bean, Michael Thomason, Scott Hammerbacher, Justin Harpold, and Brandon Christian will serve as pallbearers. Brett Garretson and Jonathan Bryant will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Holston Valley Medical Center ICU for the excellent care provided to Maxine.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Bryant family.