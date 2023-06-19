Maxine D. Anderson, age 88, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the home of her daughter. She was born July 5th, 1934 in Kyles Ford, TN. She was an invaluable resource for Hancock Co. history and family genealogy. People came from all over the country to view/copy her records. She also solicited funds for the upkeep of various cemeteries in the county and to purchase cemetery monuments for ancestors who didn't have one. She was a nurse’s aide and retired from Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville Maryland with more than 25 years of service. She was once recognized as Nurse’s Aide of the Year. Maxine was saved in 1946 and was a member of Livesay’s Chapel Baptist Church in Kyles Ford, TN. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert H. Anderson after 65 years of marriage; parents, Broten and Elsie Livesay; infant son, Dennis David Anderson; son-in-law, Bob Shuler; sister, Mary Sue Stewart.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Shuler of Kingsport, TN ; son, Andy Anderson and wife Jessica of Talbott, Tn ; grandchildren, Jeremy Shuler and wife Haley of Grand Rapids, Michigan; Savannah and Ava Anderson of Talbott, TN; brother, George “Bunk” Livesay and wife Sue of Kyles Ford, TN.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 21 from 5-7pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 7pm with Rev. Terry Greene officiating. Music will be provided by The Potters. Burial will take place at 11am on Thursday, June 22 at Highland Cemetery. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Andy Anderson, Jeremy Shuler, Justin Chambers, Craig Livesay, Mike Livesay, and Matthew Wilkerson. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com