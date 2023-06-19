Maxine D. Anderson, age 88, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the home of her daughter. She was born July 5th, 1934 in Kyles Ford, TN. She was an invaluable resource for Hancock Co. history and family genealogy. People came from all over the country to view/copy her records. She also solicited funds for the upkeep of various cemeteries in the county and to purchase cemetery monuments for ancestors who didn't have one. She was a nurse’s aide and retired from Springfield Hospital Center in Sykesville Maryland with more than 25 years of service. She was once recognized as Nurse’s Aide of the Year. Maxine was saved in 1946 and was a member of Livesay’s Chapel Baptist Church in Kyles Ford, TN. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert H. Anderson after 65 years of marriage; parents, Broten and Elsie Livesay; infant son, Dennis David Anderson; son-in-law, Bob Shuler; sister, Mary Sue Stewart.

