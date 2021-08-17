DUFFIELD, VA - Maxie Williams Scott, 81, Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Maxie was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed spending her days with family sitting on her front porch in her rocking chair watching the nature that surrounded her.
She was born in Hancock County, TN on May 30, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Charlie and Minnie (Winstead) Massengill.
In addition to her parents, her loving husband, Lester Scott, her children’s father, Cecil Williams, brothers, James Massengill, York Massengill, Roy Massengill, Nick Massengill, and Elmer Massengill, and sisters, Alpha Butler, Edna Goins, and Annas Hurd preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Darlene (Edward) Slemp, Surgoinsville, TN, Christine (James) Wampler, Gate City, VA, Larry Williams, Surgoinsville, TN, Judy Butler, Duffield, VA, Marlene (Harvey) Moody, Kingsport, TN, Geraldine Williams, Pennington Gap, VA, and Eddie (Valerie) Williams, Kingsport, TN, her fur baby Flossy, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, brother, Elvis (Anita) Massengill, sisters, Paralee Goins, Annanell (GC) Bledsoe, Clara Gehman, and Mary Marshall, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Gennis Butler officiating. Austin Dillard and Edward Slemp will provide the music.
Burial will follow the service in the Lee Family Cemetery, Rose Hill, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a warm “Thank You,” to Megan Ingram Burton and hospice nurses Ashley, Andy, and Cody with Caris Healthcare.
An online guest register is available for the Scott family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Maxie Williams Scott.