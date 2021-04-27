KINGSPORT - Maxie Louise Pugh Alverson, 91, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021. Born in Grayson County, VA, she was raised in Mouth of Wilson, VA. She worked as an LPN and later a surgical nurse for several medical institutions. Maxie was a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Taylor Pugh and Annie Candacy Bonham; husbands, Russell Alverson and Steve Stone; and five siblings.
Maxie is survived by her brother, Frank Pugh and wife Clara; several stepchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, a private graveside was held.