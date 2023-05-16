OREBANK - Maxie L. (Dean) Osborne, 89, of Orebank, went to be with her Lord & Savior on May 15, 2023. She was a devoted & loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and Mamaw Maxie. She was a graduate of Shoemaker H.S. in 1950. Maxie was well known in her community for her service & dedication to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. She was owner and operator of Osborne's Plant & Food Center for many years. Her favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13
Maxie was preceded in death by her husband, George E. (Gene) Osborne, her parents, James Dean and Flora A. (Greear) Dean, daughter, Mitzi C. Lewis, and her husband, Ellis Lewis, 4 brothers & 2 sisters.
Survivors include her daughters Lugene Bragg (Joe), Ginger Moody (Larry), her sons Buddy Osborne (Janey), Rick Osborne (Connie), grandchildren Jason Lewis (Melanie), Shauna Osborne, Matthew Osborne, Amanda Williams (Alex), and McKenzie Osborne. Five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews, lifelong friends Audrey Bledsoe, Mary Price, Dorothy Duncan, and Phyllis Arnold.
A special thanks to Lisa Gilliam, Elva Smith, and Amedisys Home Health.
Graveside service will be held Thursday May 18, 2023 at 11 AM in East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Love. Officiated by Rev David Smith, Rev David Foster. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church.