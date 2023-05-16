OREBANK - Maxie L. (Dean) Osborne, 89, of Orebank, went to be with her Lord & Savior on May 15, 2023. She was a devoted & loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and Mamaw Maxie. She was a graduate of Shoemaker H.S. in 1950. Maxie was well known in her community for her service & dedication to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. She was owner and operator of Osborne's Plant & Food Center for many years. Her favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13

Maxie was preceded in death by her husband, George E. (Gene) Osborne, her parents, James Dean and Flora A. (Greear) Dean, daughter, Mitzi C. Lewis, and her husband, Ellis Lewis, 4 brothers & 2 sisters.

