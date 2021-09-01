KINGSPORT - Maxie Hilton, 91, of Kingsport, passed away at her home on Monday, August 30, 2021. She was born to the late Walter and Lula (Burgess) Fellers in Mosheim, TN.
Maxie spent most of her life in Kingsport where she met and married the love of her life, Bill Hilton. She retired from TN Eastman after many years of dedicated service. Maxie was an active member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Hilton; sisters, Vesta Ellen Booker, Elizabeth Imogene Robinette, Evelyn Richards, and infant sister; brothers, Newman Edison, Walter Marion Jr., William Gordon, and Jack Fellers;
Survivors include nieces, Wilma Carter, Barbara Walters, Amy Robinette; nephews, Charles and Harold Fellers, and Mitch Robinette.
The Hilton family will honor Maxie’s life with a Graveside Service on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in the Garden of the Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 11am.
The Hilton family would like to extend a special thank you to Ballad Health Hospice, and to Maxie’s caregivers Debra Likens, Tracy Mountcastle, Teresa Anderson, and Elizabeth Reed for the loving care they gave to aunt Maxie.
In lieu of flowers the Hilton family has requested that donations be made in Maxie’s memory to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. 2600 East Center St. Kingsport, TN 37664.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Hilton family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081