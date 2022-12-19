ROGERSVILLE - Maxie "Cleo" Dixon, age 85, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17, 2022 after a brief illness with family by her side. She was a member of Choptack Baptist Church. Cleo was a loving and wonderful mother and was dedicated to her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby Dixon Sr.; daughter, Rolanda Dixon; parents, Noah K. and Elsie M. Courtney; brothers, Vanduis (Mildred) Courtney, Buford Courtney, and Dewey (Mary) Courtney; sister, Mildred (James) Warner; nieces, Teresa Owens, Michelle (Shelly) Courtney; and nephew Ray Courtney.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby (Beth) Dixon Jr., and Larry Dixon; grandchildren, Caitlin Dixon, Alan Dixon; brother, Roy Courtney; sister-in- law, Virginia M. Courtney; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and appreciated very much.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital staff, especially the nurse practitioners and nurses for their wonderful loving care. Also, a thanks to the Ballad Hospice staff for their help during the last weeks of Cleo’s life.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will follow at 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Keith Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in Choptack Baptist Church Cemetery.