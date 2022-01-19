SURGOINSVILLE - Max Hammond, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, and animal lover, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, January 15th at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be held at New Providence Presbyterian Church on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Masks are required. Pallbearers will be Terry Clingan, James Patterson, Joey Birchfield, and family. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Keirsey, Junior Byington, and Ed Bryant.
In lieu of flowers, Max's family requests donations in his name to First United Methodist Church of Surgoinsville.
