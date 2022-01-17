SURGOINSVILLE - Max Hammond, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, and animal lover, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, January 15th at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
An extremely hard worker and lover of animals, Max was born on April 6, 1939 in Surgoinsville, Tennessee to Lorne Hammond and Edna Bostic Hammond. Growing up, he always dreamed of building a strong, loving family and running his own farm. As anyone who knew him could tell you, he more than accomplished both of those goals.
His journey towards building a family began when he met Phyllis Keirsey junior year of high school. They would go on to have two daughters, DaRonda and JaLana, and spend 66 magical years together. The light of his life was his granddaughter, Jessika. However, Max’s new favorite title was “Pops” as he became a great grandfather to Jessika’s son, Vince.
Max worked at Holston Defense. Throughout the years working at Holston Defense, his colleagues affectionately called him "Roundy" and his legacy and memory lived on in the maintenance department long after he retired.
Max also achieved his dream of running his own farm. While the days were long, his love of taking care of the animals unmistakably shown through. Every time he climbed up on his tractor, you could see his eyes light up.
In addition to all of his accomplishments, Max would tell you that one of the things he was most proud of was his involvement throughout the years at First United Methodist Church of Surgoinsville. He truly lived his life as that of a Christian in God's image.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Keirsey Hammond, daughters, DaRonda (James) Patterson and JaLana (Terry) Clingan, granddaughter Jessika (Joey) Birchfield, and great grandson, Vince Birchfield. Other family members, Ron and Jean Keirsey, Sherry Tolbert, Virginia Hammond, Ashley Clingan, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at New Providence Presbyterian Church on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Masks are required. Pallbearers will be Terry Clingan, James Patterson, Joey Birchfield, and family. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Keirsey, Junior Byington, and Ed Bryant.
In lieu of flowers, Max's family requests donations in his name to First United Methodist Church of Surgoinsville.
