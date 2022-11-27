Maury Speaker Nov 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Maury Speaker, age 91, of Rogersville passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 28, 2022 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., November 28, 2022 in the chapel with Rev. Tommy Seals officiating.Private burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Hawkins County Color Guard and U.S. Air Force.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children,2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL. 33607Online condolences may be made to www.broomefuneralhome.comThe staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Speaker family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you