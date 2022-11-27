ROGERSVILLE - Maury Speaker, age 91, of Rogersville passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Ballad Health Hawkins County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 28, 2022 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel.

