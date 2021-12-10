ROGERSVILLE - Maurice J. (Mory) DeWitte, age 93, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Signature Lifestyles in Rogersville.
Donations can be made to Hawkins Habitat for Humanity, 310 Colonial Road, Rogersville, TN 37857 or the charity of your choice.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 13, 2021 at St. Henry's Catholic with Father Bart officiating. Military graveside service will follow in McKinney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.