BLOUNTVILLE - Maurice “Clay” Arnold, 82, Blountville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Clay was the son of the late Winifred and Bessie Lee Arnold of Church Hill. He was raised in Goshen Valley and was very proud of his humble upbringing and loved many friends and family from his childhood throughout his life. He graduated from Church Hill High School in 1957 and soon met his wife Peggy at Temple Baptist Church in Kingsport where they married in 1958 and were members there while their children were small. Clay enlisted and proudly served in the United States Air Force in 1961 and he and Peggy were stationed at Turner Air Force Base in Albany, Georgia until 1965.
Clay was a very hard-working man, having provided well for his family his entire life. He worked for Alley’s in Church Hill and in Kingsport several different times throughout his working career and always held a huge respect for Mr. Wallace Alley.
He was Co-Owner and Operator of the B & C Market in Indian Springs from 1968-1986 where he met and loved so many people from the area. He and his family have many lifetime friends from his time at the store where so many people came in every day, sometimes just to hang out and talk and have one of those great icee’s or grab some “penny” candy from the counter. He later worked at The Body Shop for Charlie Hunt. He always had great memories of his time there with all the guys and loved cooking breakfast for them often. Clay never set idly. He worked on mowers and cars and on anything with a motor for many years and for many people at his garage at home.
Clay will fondly be remembered as a very kind and humble man with an infectious smile and a stranger to none. He loved people and always had a helping hand whenever someone was in need. He held firm to his faith in God and love for his family and his country. He was a proud and faithful member of New Grace Baptist Church for many years and loved everyone there. He would greet everyone Sunday morning and evening and Wednesday nights until his health declined. He always had a big smile and a hug for everyone.
In addition to his parents, Clay was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; infant daughter, Tammy; sisters, Imogene and Velma; brothers, Jay and Bobby Arnold, and Charles McInturff; nephew, Tony McInturff; and many aunts and uncles that he loved dearly.
Clay is survived by his daughters, Lisa Harr, Susan (Allen) Ramsey, and Lori (Greg) Godsey: grandchildren Meagan Harr, Travis Harr, Brittany (Sean) Thomas and Marissa Delp; great-grandchildren, Madison, Charlie and Wyatt; nephew, Rocky (Terri) McInturff; niece, Tena (Bill) Helton; and special caregiver and family friend, Robin Ward Baines who kept him living life when his daily living became a struggle for him.
He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Goshen Valley at Mowell Family Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 with Brother Sams Haynes officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend and please dress casually as the conditions at the cemetery may not be favorable due to rain.
Pallbearers will be Travis Harr, Sean Thomas, Forrest Ramsey, Greg Godsey and Rocky McInturff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the organization of your choice to help the homeless or Veterans.