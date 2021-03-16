BLOUNTVILLE - Maurice “Clay” Arnold, 82, Blountville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Goshen Valley at Mowell Family Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 with Brother Sams Haynes officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend and please dress casually as the conditions at the cemetery may not be favorable due to rain.
Pallbearers will be Travis Harr, Sean Thomas, Forrest Ramsey, Greg Godsey and Rocky McInturff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the organization of your choice to help the homeless or Veterans.