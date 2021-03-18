Maureen Tuttle Rule, 81, passed away in the early morning of Monday, March 15, 2021. Maureen was born on August 8, 1939, to the late Maury W. and Marie (Rogers) Tuttle in Winchester, Kentucky. Maureen graduated from Lafayette High School in 1957, and completed two years at Eastern Kentucky University. She resided for many years in Kingsport, Tennessee, where she was a member of Colonial Heights Christian Church, a Red Cross volunteer, and a much-loved member of the community. She was an active band, swimming, gymnastics, and cheerleading Mom. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kevin Rule (Rhonda) of Richmond, Kelley Rule of Louisville, and Karen Powell (Michael) of Lexington; grandchildren, Dawson Walter Rule, Chase Jay Rule, Paxton Michael Powell, Joseph Hayes Powell, Elizabeth Katherine Marie Powell; sister Betty Evans (William) of St Albans, W.VA; niece, Kristin Jacobs (Mark) of St. Albans, W.VA; and cousin Glen Rogers (Judy) of Georgetown, Kentucky. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Maury W. and Marie Rogers Tuttle; her husband, W. Walter Rule, Jr.; her uncle, Clive Rogers; her aunts, Irene Flora, Lula Mae Rogers, and Ruth Wilson; cousin, John H. Rogers and cousin, Marie Babin.
A celebration of her life will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lexington City Church, 410 Sporting Court, Lexington, Kentucky. To share a remembrance of Maureen or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.