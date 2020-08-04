KINGSPORT, TN/ STOKE-ON-TRENT, STAFFS, ENGLAND - Maureen Lawton Combs, 85, passed away in the early morning hours on July 31, 2020. Born in 1935, Maureen grew up in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England. She attended Moorland Road Secondary Modern Girls School, and later went on to work at Royal Doulton Fine China.
In 1955, Maureen met Jay F. Combs in Oxford whilst he was in the U.S. Air Force. They quickly fell in love, were engaged in Times-square, New York, rode the train down to Bristol, Tennessee, and were married the following weekend at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Maureen received U.S. citizenship and became a dual citizen to the UK. She was a devoted wife, an inspirational mother, a wonderful grandmother, artist, seamstress, painter as well as an organic vegetable & flower gardener.
Maureen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jay Franklin Combs; her beloved son, David Franklin Combs; her parents, Harry & Nellie Lawton and her nephew, Lee Carter.
Maureen is survived by her daughter, Alison C. Albritton; son, Christopher Lee Combs; and her two grandchildren, Levi Dalton Combs & Tayler René Johnson.
Maureen is survived in England by her brother, Brian Lawton; niece, Gina Lawton; sister, Hilary Carter & husband Eddie; nephew, Darren Carter & wife Alison; nephew, Simon Carter and wife Kim; and niece, Julia Carter.
A church service will be held outside at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday, August 5 at 3:00 pm
We are so lucky to have had you in all of our lives, Mother. May you be in God’s light & never be forgotten.
