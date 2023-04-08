KINGSPORT - Maudie “Brenda” Kerns Cornell, 70, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, following a year-long battle with cancer.

Maudie was born on September 29, 1952, to the late Charlie and Marie Fletcher Kerns.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you