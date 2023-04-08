KINGSPORT - Maudie “Brenda” Kerns Cornell, 70, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, following a year-long battle with cancer.
Maudie was born on September 29, 1952, to the late Charlie and Marie Fletcher Kerns.
She loved her family and will be missed by all her knew her. Maudie was an active member of Mill Creek Baptist Church for many years serving as Sunday school secretary and sang in the choir. She worked as a C.N.A. for many years and enjoyed farming, hunting and yardwork.
In addition to her parents, Maudie was preceded in death by her husbands, Vernal Johnson, Bobby Wayne Collins and John J. Cornell; brothers, Silas, Charlie and Virgil Kerns; and half-brother, Carroll Gillenwater.
Left to cherish Maudie’s memory are her daughter, Kathy Davenport (Danny); her son, Michael Johnson (Jennifer); grandchildren, Bradley Davenport (Sheena), Porsche Lane, Noah Johnson and Luke Johnson; great-grandchildren, Riley Compton, Jade Williams, Brayden, Britt and Chloe Davenport and Liam France; sister-in-law, Linda Jordan; stepchildren, Eric, Karen and Bruce Cornell; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per Maudie’s request, a small private graveside service was held at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Jim Mullins officiating.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Kingsport and Brookdale Assisted Living, Colonial Heights for loving and caring for Maudie like she was their own. “We will forever be grateful.”
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Maudie “Brenda” Kerns Cornell and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
