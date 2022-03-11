BIG STONE GAP, VA - Mattie Marie Slemp, 98, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Ridgecrest Manor Nursing Home, Duffield, Va.
She was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. She was a butcher at the former Piggly Wiggly, Big Stone Gap. Mattie was a member of the Cornerstone House of Prayer, Big Stone Gap.
Mattie was preceded in death by a son, John Marshall; and her parents, Campbell C. and Mary Easter (Scott) Cole.
Surviving are her children, Marybeth Carey (Maywood), Cranberry Township, Pa., Michael D. Slemp (Judy), Johnson City, Tn., and Vincent E. Marshall (Brenda), Moneta, Va; twelve grandchildren and several great grandchildren; and niece, Peggy Baker (Clyde), Columbia, SC.
A private service was conducted on Friday at Gilliam Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, Va. with Rev. Marybeth Carey and grandson, Rev. Dr. Matthew Slemp officiating.
Burial followed at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, Va. with Rev. Bud Kilbourne and Rev. Dr. Matthew Slemp officiating.
Pallbearers were Maywood Carey, Marshall Carey, Bryan Carey, Alex Carey, Brett Marshall and Doug Nichols.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cornerstone House of Prayer, 103 E. 27th St., S., Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219, in Mattie Slemp’s name.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Slemp’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.