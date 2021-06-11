GATE CITY, VA - Mattie Elizabeth “Beth” (Addington) Culbertson, age 87, of the Midway Community, Gate City, Virginia passed away June 7th at the home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11th with visitation from 4pm until 7pm and services starting at 7pm at Scott County Funeral Home with Steve Collins officiating along with Janet Sweet speaking as well. Graveside services will be held 11am Saturday, June 12th at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. The family will meet at the funeral home at 10:15 AM and proceed to the grave site.
The Family would like to offer special appreciation and sincere gratitude to Frieda Sluss, Cynthia Johnson, Amber Spivey, Halen Page that were caregivers and Doris Calton and Andy Page from Caris Healthcare. These individuals offered great comfort and care for Beth in her final days.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Culbertson, Logan Culbertson, Jason Culbertson, Evan Adams, and Gabe Cossio.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Allen Addington and Tim Culbertson.
