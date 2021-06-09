GATE CITY, VA - Mattie Elizabeth “Beth” (Addington) Culbertson, age 87, of the Midway Community, Gate City, Virginia passed away June 7th at the home surrounded by her family. She was born in the Midway Community of Scott County to Larlyn & Edith Addington on February 15, 1934. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years of marriage Bruce Culbertson. She was of the Methodist faith and attended Midway United Methodist Church.
Beth graduated from Midway High School before continuing her education at Radford College, the women’s division of VPI where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. Upon graduation she began her teaching career at Nickelsville High School as a business teacher, and from there she taught at Gate City High School. She finished her career teaching at Twin Springs High School completing a 22-year teaching career. After teaching she and her husband, Bruce, partially owned and operated Southwest Tractor in Nickelsville, VA for 12 years before fully retiring so she and Bruce could travel and continue working the family farm.
Her survivors include children, Jeffery Lynn Culbertson and wife Kim from Hamilton, MT; Jamie Eugene Culbertson and wife Margaret from Gate City, VA; and Joe Bruce Culbertson and wife Michelle from Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Lindsey Culbertson Cossio and husband Gabe from Irmo SC; Nathan Joe Bruce Culbertson and wife Chelsea from Swansea, IL; Logan James Culbertson from Valdosta, GA; Jason Paul Culbertson from Kingsport, TN; and Mary Elizabeth Culbertson Adams and husband Evan from Gate City, VA; great-granddaughter Olivia Grace Cossio from Irmo, SC. Brother-n-law Don Culbertson and wife Alleen and nephew Tim Culbertson from Kingsport, TN. Beth is also survived by several cousins from the Dougherty and Addington families. The family would like to recognize special cousins, Doris Keith and husband Carl, and Hazel Dougherty. We would also like to express our appreciation to family friends, Larry and Emburta Stallard, Lola Dean and Marilyn Hammonds.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11th with visitation from 4pm until 7pm and services starting at 7pm at Scott County Funeral Home with Steve Collins officiating along with Janet Sweet speaking as well. Graveside services will be held 11am Saturday, June 12th at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. The family will meet at the funeral home at 10:15 AM and proceed to the grave site.
The Family would like to offer special appreciation and sincere gratitude to Frieda Sluss, Cynthia Johnson, Amber Spivey, Halen Page that were caregivers and Doris Calton and Andy Page from Caris Healthcare. These individuals offered great comfort and care for Beth in her final days.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Culbertson, Logan Culbertson, Jason Culbertson, Evan Adams, and Gabe Cossio.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Allen Addington and Tim Culbertson.
