FALL BRANCH - Mattie Brandon, 80, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 30, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of the Fall Branch Community. Mattie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was one of nineteen children. Mattie was a strong, determined woman who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind and loved her family fiercely.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Brandon; parents, Dick and Reba Crawford; and great grandson, Nathan Lynn Quinn.
Mattie is survived by her two daughters, Donna Phillips and Jason Matthews, and Missy Sanders and husband Billy; son, Keith Brandon and wife Dorothy; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chimney Top Free Will Baptist Church, Chimney Top Loop, Fall Branch. TN 37656.
