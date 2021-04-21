APPALACHIA, VA - Matthew Tristan Pierce, 19 of Appalachia, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. Tristan was a 2019 graduate of Union High School, Big Stone Gap. He was an avid bodybuilder who loved his family and friends dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Hutchinson Pierce; brother, Austin Collins; and aunt, Kristie Holyfield.
Tristan is survived by his father, Matthew David Pierce; stepmother, Kimberly Pierce and son Matthew Tayden Pierce; brother, Matthew Tyler Pierce and wife Sharlyn; paternal grandparents, Gladys and Roger Pierce; maternal grandparents, Judy and Bill Cole; paternal great grandmother, Fairie Cornett; cousins, Adrian Barbee, Brittany, Shaylee, Braden, Gavin, and Leighton Pierce; uncles, Mark Pierce, Michael Pierce and wife Julie.
Private family services will be held officiated by Rev. Tony Nunley and Rev. Steve Pierce. An online guest register is available at royagreenfuneralhome.com. Special thanks to Robert and Carrie Pierce, Steve Pierce, and the many friends who have provided food and support. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pierce family.