ROGERSVILLE - Matthew Skelton, 38, of Rogersville, TN, entered thru the pearly gates of heaven to meet his LORD Jesus on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 after a brief illness.
Matthew was saved at an early age at Spires Chapel Baptist Church.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Jane Daugherty Skelton; maternal grandparents, Clarence and Haley Daugherty; paternal grandparents, Howard and Phloma Skelton.
Matthew is survived by his father, Johnny Skelton of the home; sister, Whitney Skelton and partner Alex Watson of Rogersville; nephew, Eli Watson; niece, Sadie Watson; a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends of whom he loved.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Matthew's family wants to thank all his care givers during this time.
