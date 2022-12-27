Matthew Michael Mowdy Dec 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matthew Michael Mowdy went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 23, 2022.Mowdy family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Friday, December 30 at East Lawn Funeral Home, with a service directly following. Graveside will be Saturday, December 31 @ 11am at East Lawn.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Mowdy family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Matthew Michael Mowdy Lawn Christianity East Funeral Home Friend Following Sympathy Recommended for you