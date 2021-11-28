Matthew “Matt” Atlee-Payton Cornwell, born on May 16, 2001, went home to be with the Lord on November 25, 2021 at the age of 20. He was a gentle, caring, and adventurous young man who loved his family, especially his brother and sister, Max and Marcie Cornwell and his Paw, Matt Barber. He graduated from Daniel Boone High school in 2019. He loved going for rides through The Great Smokey Mountains. He loved his furry pets and shooting guns, especially his Thompson, which he nicknamed “Lola”. He enjoyed car shows and wrestling. One of his favorite music groups was Sabaton. He was loved by all who ever met him, especially by his Dad and Mama. He will be greatly missed by his by his friends and family. We will love you forever and always.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Max Cornwell and his great-grandparents, Atlee and Hattie Barnes, Ralph and Mildred Vaughn, and Arthur and Virginia Barber.
Those left to cherish his memory include his Dad and Mama, Alan and Amie Cornwell; his brother, Max Cornwell and a very special sister, Marcie Cornwell, whom he loved dearly. Others include; grandparents, Matt and Dinah Barber and Charlotte Cornwell; two uncles, Gordon and Jason Barber (Amber); cousins, Jason, Savannah, and Aidan Barber and Zach, Peyton, and Alyssa Edminson.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral home located at 2360 Hwy 75 Blountville, TN 37617. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Wayne Baker will follow at 2:00pm. Interment will follow the service in East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Cornwell, Matt Barber, and Mike Vaughn.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery are honored to serve the family of Matthew Atlee-Payton Cornwell.